Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

89 Elmwood Park

89 Elmwood Park · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

89 Elmwood Park, Quincy, MA 02170
West Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1845 · Avail. now

$1,845

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
carpet
No Broker Fee! 1 Bed with Heat, Balcony, Parking - Property Id: 264032

Thank you for your interest in the property located on Elmwood Park with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

Non-smokers preferred
$1745 per month
No pets please
Nice 1 bedroom
Bathroom w/ ceramic tiling
Plush Carpeting
Functional Kitchen
Newer appliances, dishwasher, disposal
Closet space
Available ASAP
Approximately 700 Square Feet
Tenants pay electric
Heat, cold water, sewer, trash and parking (2 cars) are all included in the rent
On-site Laundry Room
East walk to bus-line (Harvard Street 5-mins)
Bus to Quincy Ctr
1.2 miles to Wollaston Red-line
Residential area
Walking distance to stores, eateries, great location!
Minutes to all expressways
Easy access to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal

Move in costs= First month, last month, $500 security deposit, NO BROKER'S FEE!
Strong income and credit required..

ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264032
Property Id 264032

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Elmwood Park have any available units?
89 Elmwood Park has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Elmwood Park have?
Some of 89 Elmwood Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Elmwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
89 Elmwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Elmwood Park pet-friendly?
No, 89 Elmwood Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 89 Elmwood Park offer parking?
Yes, 89 Elmwood Park offers parking.
Does 89 Elmwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Elmwood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Elmwood Park have a pool?
No, 89 Elmwood Park does not have a pool.
Does 89 Elmwood Park have accessible units?
No, 89 Elmwood Park does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Elmwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Elmwood Park has units with dishwashers.
