89 Elmwood Park

No Broker Fee! 1 Bed with Heat, Balcony, Parking - Property Id: 264032



Thank you for your interest in the property located on Elmwood Park with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.



Non-smokers preferred

$1745 per month

No pets please

Nice 1 bedroom

Bathroom w/ ceramic tiling

Plush Carpeting

Functional Kitchen

Newer appliances, dishwasher, disposal

Closet space

Available ASAP

Approximately 700 Square Feet

Tenants pay electric

Heat, cold water, sewer, trash and parking (2 cars) are all included in the rent

On-site Laundry Room

East walk to bus-line (Harvard Street 5-mins)

Bus to Quincy Ctr

1.2 miles to Wollaston Red-line

Residential area

Walking distance to stores, eateries, great location!

Minutes to all expressways

Easy access to all major roadways

Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal



Move in costs= First month, last month, $500 security deposit, NO BROKER'S FEE!

Strong income and credit required..



ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

