89 Elmwood Park

Amenities
No Broker Fee! 1 Bed with Heat, Balcony, Parking - Property Id: 264032
Thank you for your interest in the property located on Elmwood Park with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
Non-smokers preferred
$1745 per month
No pets please
Nice 1 bedroom
Bathroom w/ ceramic tiling
Plush Carpeting
Functional Kitchen
Newer appliances, dishwasher, disposal
Closet space
Available ASAP
Approximately 700 Square Feet
Tenants pay electric
Heat, cold water, sewer, trash and parking (2 cars) are all included in the rent
On-site Laundry Room
East walk to bus-line (Harvard Street 5-mins)
Bus to Quincy Ctr
1.2 miles to Wollaston Red-line
Residential area
Walking distance to stores, eateries, great location!
Minutes to all expressways
Easy access to all major roadways
Owner takes care of landscaping and snow removal
Move in costs= First month, last month, $500 security deposit, NO BROKER'S FEE!
Strong income and credit required..
ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264032
(RLNE5876111)