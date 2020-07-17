Amenities

Available 08/01/20 1 BED GREAT LOCATION - HEAT INCLUDED



Bright and sunny one bedroom, Beautiful granite counters in fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors. All energy-star appliances including dishwasher and microwave hood! On-site laundry and assigned parking. Rent includes heat, hot water and gas for cooking. One minute off Exit 8 on 93. Only 5 minutes to South Shore Plaza and 15 minutes to Boston! Building is non-smoking. First, last, security and broker fee. One year lease.



Available August first. This is a must see!



Requirements Include:



Credit Score 700 or greater

Income 60K or greater

First, Last, Security and broker fee



Sorry no pets.



ACB Realty, 781-356-2552

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/559-willard-st-quincy-ma/310902

No Pets Allowed



