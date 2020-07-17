All apartments in Quincy
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

559 Willard St

559 Willard Street · (781) 356-2552
Location

559 Willard Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Blue Hills Reservation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/01/20 1 BED GREAT LOCATION - HEAT INCLUDED - Property Id: 310902

Bright and sunny one bedroom, Beautiful granite counters in fully applianced kitchen, hardwood and ceramic tile floors. All energy-star appliances including dishwasher and microwave hood! On-site laundry and assigned parking. Rent includes heat, hot water and gas for cooking. One minute off Exit 8 on 93. Only 5 minutes to South Shore Plaza and 15 minutes to Boston! Building is non-smoking. First, last, security and broker fee. One year lease.

Available August first. This is a must see!

Requirements Include:

Credit Score 700 or greater
Income 60K or greater
First, Last, Security and broker fee

Sorry no pets.

ACB Realty, 781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/559-willard-st-quincy-ma/310902
Property Id 310902

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Willard St have any available units?
559 Willard St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 Willard St have?
Some of 559 Willard St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 Willard St currently offering any rent specials?
559 Willard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Willard St pet-friendly?
No, 559 Willard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 559 Willard St offer parking?
Yes, 559 Willard St offers parking.
Does 559 Willard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 Willard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Willard St have a pool?
No, 559 Willard St does not have a pool.
Does 559 Willard St have accessible units?
No, 559 Willard St does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Willard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 Willard St has units with dishwashers.
