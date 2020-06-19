All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 30-36 Marlboro St 3H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
30-36 Marlboro St 3H
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

30-36 Marlboro St 3H

30 Marlboro St · (781) 356-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Marlboro St, Quincy, MA 02170
Wollaston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3H · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 3H Available 05/15/20 Nice 1 Bed / Bath with Heat and Hot water - Property Id: 278946

This lovely top floor apt home has been completely renovated, it is a commuter's dream. It is a short walk to the brand new Wollaston train station, your minutes away from Wollaston Beach and minutes away from local area amenities including shopping, area restaurants, post office, banks, and more, no need for a car!

This top floor has a newer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. It has beautiful dark wood floors throughout and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. The layout is great, separate area for a dining table with an open concept for the living room, great for entertaining with family and friends. The bath has been renovated with a granite vanity. Ht & HW are included, you only pay electric. Also comes with one off-street parking space and on-site coin-op laundry.

Available May 15th

First month: $1600
Last month: $1600
Broker Fee: $800

No pets please!

Strong income and credit required!

ACB Realty, Inc.
781-356-2552
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278946
Property Id 278946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-36 Marlboro St 3H have any available units?
30-36 Marlboro St 3H has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 30-36 Marlboro St 3H have?
Some of 30-36 Marlboro St 3H's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-36 Marlboro St 3H currently offering any rent specials?
30-36 Marlboro St 3H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-36 Marlboro St 3H pet-friendly?
No, 30-36 Marlboro St 3H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 30-36 Marlboro St 3H offer parking?
Yes, 30-36 Marlboro St 3H does offer parking.
Does 30-36 Marlboro St 3H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30-36 Marlboro St 3H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-36 Marlboro St 3H have a pool?
No, 30-36 Marlboro St 3H does not have a pool.
Does 30-36 Marlboro St 3H have accessible units?
No, 30-36 Marlboro St 3H does not have accessible units.
Does 30-36 Marlboro St 3H have units with dishwashers?
No, 30-36 Marlboro St 3H does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30-36 Marlboro St 3H?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rosecliff
790 Willard St
Quincy, MA 02169
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02171
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr
Quincy, MA 02171
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd
Quincy, MA 02171
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity