295 Willard Street #1

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936



Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper. This first floor unit has all the bells and whistles including Granite/Stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, and all new efficient lighting and design choices throughout. Central HVAC and built in intercom system are just a few of the convenient technologies in this apartment. Convenient to 3 and 93, with easy access to Boston, Metro West and 95, or the South Shore. Don't want to drive? The MBTA bus is steps away with transportation to Quincy Center and the T. Unit is 2.500.00 a month and can be available furnished starting at $3,000.00 per month. Flexible lease terms available for furnished options beginning at 3 months.



**Apartments Vary**



Move in cost: First month, Security & half month Broker Fee



Call ACB Realty at 781-356-2552 for viewing

**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230936

Property Id 230936



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5603439)