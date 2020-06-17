All apartments in Quincy
295 Willard Street #1

295 Willard St · (781) 356-2552
Location

295 Willard St, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936

Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper. This first floor unit has all the bells and whistles including Granite/Stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, and all new efficient lighting and design choices throughout. Central HVAC and built in intercom system are just a few of the convenient technologies in this apartment. Convenient to 3 and 93, with easy access to Boston, Metro West and 95, or the South Shore. Don't want to drive? The MBTA bus is steps away with transportation to Quincy Center and the T. Unit is 2.500.00 a month and can be available furnished starting at $3,000.00 per month. Flexible lease terms available for furnished options beginning at 3 months.

**Apartments Vary**

Move in cost: First month, Security & half month Broker Fee

Call ACB Realty at 781-356-2552 for viewing
**Please contact us (ACB Realty) directly to apply for this listing or you will be asked to pay the application fee if applying thru Turbo Tenant.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230936
Property Id 230936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

