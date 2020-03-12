All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

18 Bates Avenue

18 Bates Avenue · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Bates Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
18 Bates Avenue Apt #1, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Ground Up New Construction in West Quincy. This apartment features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in Unit. 3 separate parking spaces! Storage unit in basement. Tons of natural Lighting. Be the first to live in this immaculate building! Reach out to us today for immediate showings! [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3526308 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Bates Avenue have any available units?
18 Bates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quincy, MA.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Bates Avenue have?
Some of 18 Bates Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Bates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 Bates Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Bates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18 Bates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 18 Bates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18 Bates Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18 Bates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Bates Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Bates Avenue have a pool?
No, 18 Bates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18 Bates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 Bates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Bates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Bates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
