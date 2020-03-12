Amenities

18 Bates Avenue Apt #1, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Ground Up New Construction in West Quincy. This apartment features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in Unit. 3 separate parking spaces! Storage unit in basement. Tons of natural Lighting. Be the first to live in this immaculate building! Reach out to us today for immediate showings! [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3526308 ]