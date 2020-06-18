Amenities

One of a kind home in a top location! A stunning entry foyer welcomes you into this bright and very spacious home~ 3 floors of living space offering an open floor plan on the first with high ceilings, living room, dining room, great kitchen with butlers pantry area and direct access to private deck~ 4 large bedrooms, 3 and half bathrooms, all with great closet space, and an abundance of light~ Beautiful detail you simply cannot find in new homes! This Home feels like a single family, located on desirable Wollaston neighborhood near Wollaston train station, ~ just few mins Wollaston School District~ Don't Miss this one!. Easy to show, TEXT for all showings. Tenants must have good credits, income, references.