All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 142 PINE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
142 PINE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

142 PINE

142 Pine Street · (857) 498-7037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

142 Pine Street, Quincy, MA 02170
West Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One of a kind home in a top location! A stunning entry foyer welcomes you into this bright and very spacious home~ 3 floors of living space offering an open floor plan on the first with high ceilings, living room, dining room, great kitchen with butlers pantry area and direct access to private deck~ 4 large bedrooms, 3 and half bathrooms, all with great closet space, and an abundance of light~ Beautiful detail you simply cannot find in new homes! This Home feels like a single family, located on desirable Wollaston neighborhood near Wollaston train station, ~ just few mins Wollaston School District~ Don't Miss this one!. Easy to show, TEXT for all showings. Tenants must have good credits, income, references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 PINE have any available units?
142 PINE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
Is 142 PINE currently offering any rent specials?
142 PINE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 PINE pet-friendly?
No, 142 PINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 142 PINE offer parking?
No, 142 PINE does not offer parking.
Does 142 PINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 PINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 PINE have a pool?
No, 142 PINE does not have a pool.
Does 142 PINE have accessible units?
No, 142 PINE does not have accessible units.
Does 142 PINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 PINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 PINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 PINE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 142 PINE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr
Quincy, MA 02169
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St
Quincy, MA 02169
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St
Quincy, MA 02169
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02171
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr
Quincy, MA 02171
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd
Quincy, MA 02169
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd
Quincy, MA 02171

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity