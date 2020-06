Amenities

pet friendly parking gym dog park coffee bar pool table

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit gym parking pool table bike storage

Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Pet rent is $25 per month per cat. $50 for dogs up to 30 lbs and $75 per dogs 31-60 lbs. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please contact our leasing office for aggressive breed listing. $75 Monthly Pet Rent 2 Pet Limit Parking Covered Assigned Parking. Other Please call our leasing office for parking policy Property Information Built in 2018 140 Units/5 Stories Lease Length 12 months Interior Clubhouse Outdoor Space Courtyard Fitness & Recreation Fitness Center Bike Storage



Terms: One year lease