11 Hollis Ave.

North Quincy 2 bedroom within walking distance to the subway and the beach on Wollaston. Get into Boston on the T or walk to Marina Bay which offers fine restaurants, night-life, and shopping. This apartment puts you in a peaceful area with all the conveniences of city life. Apartments feature:-Renovated Kitchens-Clean and modern Bathrooms-Garden plots-Laundry facilities on site-Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas INCLUDED!-15 minute walk to North Quincy T-Near stores, restaurants, entertainment and transit-No Broker Fee!!!



Terms: One year lease