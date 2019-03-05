All apartments in Quincy
11 Hollis Ave.
11 Hollis Ave.

11 Hollis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11 Hollis Avenue, Quincy, MA 02171
North Quincy

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
North Quincy 2 bedroom within walking distance to the subway and the beach on Wollaston. Get into Boston on the T or walk to Marina Bay which offers fine restaurants, night-life, and shopping. This apartment puts you in a peaceful area with all the conveniences of city life. Apartments feature:-Renovated Kitchens-Clean and modern Bathrooms-Garden plots-Laundry facilities on site-Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas INCLUDED!-15 minute walk to North Quincy T-Near stores, restaurants, entertainment and transit-No Broker Fee!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

