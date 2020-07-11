All apartments in Plymouth County
37 Nelson Shore Road
Last updated June 26 2020 at 8:24 AM

37 Nelson Shore Road

37 Nelson Shore Road · (774) 271-1863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

37 Nelson Shore Road, Plymouth County, MA 02347

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LONG POND WATERFRONT YEAR-ROUND RENTAL! So much to offer! Fireplaced living room, wood floors throughout and beamed ceilings add character galore. Open layout through living, dining, kitchen, laundry areas. Loads of charm: pine walls, corner cabinet, bookcase shelves, exposed brick, wainscoting. Enter through front open-air deck with slider to hall and coat closet. Fully applianced oak kitchen includes compactor, microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Multiple sliders lead to waterfront family room hosting vaulted ceilings and windows all around to capture the magnificent views. Accommodations have "split" sleeping quarters! MAIN LEVEL: 2 water view bedrooms share the 3/4 bath; plus COMPLETELY SEPARATE LOWER LEVEL suite: consisting of exterior deck to slider accessing additional water view bedroom and private ensuite 1/2 bath. Detached sun-deck in side yard. Off-street parking. Ask about using the dock? See Instructions in Firm Remarks and Disclosures which state: Tenants responsible to pay all utilities (FHA by oil, electricity, cable) and snow removal. Storage shed and garage are excluded from tenant's use. STEP 1: Application, if considered as prospective Tenant you will move on to...STEP 2: Provide Credit report, background/eviction report. All applicants will need to provide proof of income $6500 a month. THIS RENTAL IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST, DO NOT WIRE/SEND MONEY TO ANYONE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

