37 Nelson Shore Road

LONG POND WATERFRONT YEAR-ROUND RENTAL! So much to offer! Fireplaced living room, wood floors throughout and beamed ceilings add character galore. Open layout through living, dining, kitchen, laundry areas. Loads of charm: pine walls, corner cabinet, bookcase shelves, exposed brick, wainscoting. Enter through front open-air deck with slider to hall and coat closet. Fully applianced oak kitchen includes compactor, microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Multiple sliders lead to waterfront family room hosting vaulted ceilings and windows all around to capture the magnificent views. Accommodations have "split" sleeping quarters! MAIN LEVEL: 2 water view bedrooms share the 3/4 bath; plus COMPLETELY SEPARATE LOWER LEVEL suite: consisting of exterior deck to slider accessing additional water view bedroom and private ensuite 1/2 bath. Detached sun-deck in side yard. Off-street parking. Ask about using the dock? See Instructions in Firm Remarks and Disclosures which state: Tenants responsible to pay all utilities (FHA by oil, electricity, cable) and snow removal. Storage shed and garage are excluded from tenant's use. STEP 1: Application, if considered as prospective Tenant you will move on to...STEP 2: Provide Credit report, background/eviction report. All applicants will need to provide proof of income $6500 a month. THIS RENTAL IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST, DO NOT WIRE/SEND MONEY TO ANYONE