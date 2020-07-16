All apartments in Plymouth County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

322 Broad St

322 Broad Street · (508) 503-6830
Location

322 Broad Street, Plymouth County, MA 02324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NO BROKER FEE* Tenants pay for gas, all other UTILITIES INCLUDED. Come check out this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment conveniently located just steps away from all of Bridgewater Center's best shops and amenities. Walk across the street for groceries! Also a short commute to Bridgewater State University and the Commuter Rail. Perfect for commuting into the city! This unit features a spacious layout with stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen and living room, washer/dryer in basement, and a private fenced in backyard and porch! Come check this one out before its gone!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Broad St have any available units?
322 Broad St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Broad St have?
Some of 322 Broad St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
322 Broad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Broad St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Broad St is pet friendly.
Does 322 Broad St offer parking?
No, 322 Broad St does not offer parking.
Does 322 Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Broad St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Broad St have a pool?
No, 322 Broad St does not have a pool.
Does 322 Broad St have accessible units?
No, 322 Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Broad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Broad St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Broad St have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Broad St does not have units with air conditioning.
