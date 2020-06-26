Amenities

We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Waterford Village Apartments in Bridgewater, Massachusetts 02324, is a community with spacious apartments located on 100 acres of meadows and gardens. A pet friendly and smoke free community, featuring a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, billiards room, tennis court, sand volleyball, basketball court and a golf range. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! You can also enjoy a nature trail and your own personal gardening space. Countryside living near the train station about 25 miles south of Boston. Minimum FICO score of 550 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome!