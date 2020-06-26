All apartments in Bridgewater
Find more places like Waterford Village Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgewater, MA
/
Waterford Village Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:55 PM

Waterford Village Apartments

51 Meadow Ln · (508) 955-5121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA 02324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 038-02 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 036-02 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 019-02 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 023-03 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 003-06 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 034-10 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 031-12 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,693

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 032-01 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,693

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 042-11 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,693

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
range
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Waterford Village Apartments in Bridgewater, Massachusetts 02324, is a community with spacious apartments located on 100 acres of meadows and gardens. A pet friendly and smoke free community, featuring a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, billiards room, tennis court, sand volleyball, basketball court and a golf range. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! You can also enjoy a nature trail and your own personal gardening space. Countryside living near the train station about 25 miles south of Boston. Minimum FICO score of 550 average score for all leaseholders required. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $55
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. None, assigned: $30/month. Premier parking for residents is available in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Village Apartments have any available units?
Waterford Village Apartments has 24 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterford Village Apartments have?
Some of Waterford Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Waterford Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterford Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Waterford Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Waterford Village Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Waterford Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Waterford Village Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Waterford Village Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgewater 2 BedroomsBridgewater Apartments with Parking
Bridgewater Dog Friendly Apartments
Bridgewater Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MARaynham Center, MA
North Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MABarnstable Town, MALynn, MANewport East, RIWellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity