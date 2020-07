Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to Royal Dane Condominiums! This nicely renovated two-bedroom condo is at the end of the Royal Dane cul de sac and features new, stainless steel stove and fridge, new w/w carpet in living and both bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, and new lights and fixtures. Tile floors in kitchen & bathroom with Laundry right outside your back door. Less than a mile from Route 3 and close to all of Marshfield’s shopping, restaurants and beaches.