13 Apartments for rent in Barnstable Town, MA📍
Hyannis Port
82 High School RD
82 High School Road, Barnstable Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$650
Year round furnished Room for a Sober Fellow - Property Id: 55359 Comfortable furnished year round room in a Old Antique Cape Cod home across from St Francis Xavier Church and Elementary School for a SOBER FELLOW that doesn't drink or use
Hyannis
357 Main St.
357 Main Street, Barnstable Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Hyannis Port
79 Squaw Island Avenue
79 Squaw Island Road, Barnstable Town, MA
6 Bedrooms
$55,000
6637 sqft
**Private house, beach Island and miles to walk.###Bi weekly rental#### Summer July and August $15,000 per week. Call for details on other months. Perfect home for vacation with families who enjoy the beach and pool.
Everleigh Cape Cod
265 Communication Way, Barnstable Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,975
908 sqft
Come home to your best life! Everleigh Cape Cod is the Cape's newest age 55 and better Active Adult Community! Check out our brand new, spacious 'Wianno' 1BR/1.
Hyannis
57 B 57 Ridgewood Avenue
57 Ridgewood Avenue, Barnstable Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Brand New! Lofts at 57 57 Ridgewood Ave Hyannis. $1800.00/month Large private basement storage, Off Street Parking, Laundry available on site. Close to downtown shopping, transportation and activities.
Hyannis
54 Channel Point Road
54 Channel Point Road, Barnstable Town, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1668 sqft
Spectacular year round rental in the heart of Hyannis. This beautiful waterfront home offers five bedrooms, three full baths and views from nearly every room.
Newton
84 River Road
84 River Road, Barnstable Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1942 sqft
REHABBED ANTIQUE, NOW 21ST CENTURY!!! FOUOR BEDROOMS, TWO BATHS, ALL BR UPSTAIRS. BASEMENT W/LUNDRY.
Sandwich
18 Old County Road
18 Old County Road, East Sandwich, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3307 sqft
Year-Round Rentals like this rarely come on the market. This spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath house located on scenic Old County Rd in East Sandwich is now available. Step up on to the Farmers Porch and enter into the fireplaced living room.
Dennis Port
110 Depot Street
110 Depot Street, Dennis Port, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Dennis Port Historical 4 Bedroom Year Round - FURNISHED (Willing to negotiate to Unfurnished) 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom. 1/2 mile to beach. Tenants are responsible for yard, snow, gas, heat, electricity and trash.
Dennis Port
14 Whelan Road
14 Whelan Road, Dennis Port, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Walk to Beach from this Country Charmer n the Cape - Property Id: 197610 For Summer Rentals Only From June-September in 2020 $2,900 per week 1800 sq. ft.
Dennis Port
9 Edwards Avenue
9 Edwards Avenue, Dennis Port, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
9 Edwards Avenue Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 1st Floor Year Round Condo-Dennis Port - Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo. Large living room leading to dining area and kitchen. Both Bedrooms are a good size.
Dennis Port
435 Main St
435 Main Street, Dennis Port, MA
Studio
$2,200
6000 sqft
Commercial - 6,000 Sq. Ft. Commercial building (Formerly a Restaurant) available for rent in Dennis available for rent in Dennis Port. Prime location near many local well known and established businesses.
Dennis Port
64 Center St - #64-1
64 Center St, Dennis Port, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
639 sqft
Updated 2BR unit with brand new hardwood look, easy to maintain luxury floor. Modern, fresh, pleasant colors. Unit with full bath rehab, new kitchen with dishwasher and microwave: $1995.
