Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse community garden gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 dog park e-payments green community hot tub key fob access new construction online portal package receiving yoga

Your timing is perfect, we are NOW LEASING! This community of one and two apartment homes along with three bedroom townhomes is situated among 20 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds in Duxbury, MA. Residents enjoy the convenience of laundry suites in every building, a fitness area, community gardens and the activities of our community club room with kitchen facilities. On top of these amenities, residents of Island Creek Village also enjoy Free Heat & Hot Water! A dedicated and professional onsite management team is ready to serve you at Island Creek Village. Call today to learn more about why you should make Island Creek Village your next home.