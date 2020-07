Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center dog park game room key fob access package receiving

Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave. Situated a short distance from both Boston and Providence, our thoughtfully-designed open floor plans have features that will surprise and delight. Imagine your elevated life with amenities and communal spaces that are a cut above the rest. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining or cheer on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Alexan Wrentham is a community designed for access, comfort and style. Don't be a stranger! Find your new home today.