229 E Foxboro St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Showing Sunday 7/12/20 from 1-2:30PM by appointment only. Beautiful updated Raised Ranch style home is convenient to award winning Schools, Shopping, Highway and Lake Massapoag. This Home offers new hardwood floors, fireplace Living Room with vaulted ceiling. The Dining Room off the Eat in Kitchen is ready for entertaining, which also leads you to the front to back screened in Porch for relaxing. Three generous size bedrooms with a 1/2 bath in the Master Bedroom. The lower level offers new flooring, a fireplace Family Room, laundry room, additional bedroom and bath. Gas heating, Central AC, attached car garage, Cedar closets and extra storages. Don't miss out!