Norfolk County, MA
229 E Foxboro St
229 E Foxboro St

229 East Foxboro Street · (617) 888-2832
Location

229 East Foxboro Street, Norfolk County, MA 02067

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Showing Sunday 7/12/20 from 1-2:30PM by appointment only. Beautiful updated Raised Ranch style home is convenient to award winning Schools, Shopping, Highway and Lake Massapoag. This Home offers new hardwood floors, fireplace Living Room with vaulted ceiling. The Dining Room off the Eat in Kitchen is ready for entertaining, which also leads you to the front to back screened in Porch for relaxing. Three generous size bedrooms with a 1/2 bath in the Master Bedroom. The lower level offers new flooring, a fireplace Family Room, laundry room, additional bedroom and bath. Gas heating, Central AC, attached car garage, Cedar closets and extra storages. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 E Foxboro St have any available units?
229 E Foxboro St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 E Foxboro St have?
Some of 229 E Foxboro St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 E Foxboro St currently offering any rent specials?
229 E Foxboro St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 E Foxboro St pet-friendly?
No, 229 E Foxboro St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk County.
Does 229 E Foxboro St offer parking?
Yes, 229 E Foxboro St offers parking.
Does 229 E Foxboro St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 E Foxboro St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 E Foxboro St have a pool?
No, 229 E Foxboro St does not have a pool.
Does 229 E Foxboro St have accessible units?
No, 229 E Foxboro St does not have accessible units.
Does 229 E Foxboro St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 E Foxboro St has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 E Foxboro St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 229 E Foxboro St has units with air conditioning.
