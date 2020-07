Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving

Apartment Amenities: Bay Windows Available Large Walk-in Closets Breakfast Bar Microwave Oven Ceiling Fans Mini Blinds on All Windows Central Air Conditioning Oversized Windows Convenient Dishwasher Pantry Storage Frost-free Refridgerator with Ice Maker Fully Applianced Kitchens Including Self Cleaning Oven Private Balconies/Patios Garbage Disposal Spacious Living Rooms High Speed Internet Access Standing Showers Available Individual Washer and Dryer in Apartment Home Wall to Wall Carpeting Community Amenities: 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Interior Hallways with Private Entrances MBTA Bus Available at Entrance Carpet Clubhouse Colonial Style Architectureq Package Receiving Easy Accessibility to Route 128 (I-95) and Route 2-A Fitness Center with Cardio and Strength Training Equipment Progressive Play Area Fully Furnished and Accessorized Corporate Apartment Homes Available Scheduled Resident Activities Half Basketball Court Sparkling Outdoor Swimming Pool Hot Water included Three Bedroom Townhomes with Attached Garages



Terms: One year lease