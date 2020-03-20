All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

87 Glen Ave.

87 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

87 Glen Avenue, Newton, MA 02459
Newton Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing location in Newton Centre! Charming & more suburban setting but just minutes to Boston! Many MBTA bus routes have stops nearby and the nearby Green Line D train takes you to other Newton neighborhoods and also to Downtown Boston! Easy access to top schools & universities including Boston University, Boston College, Harvard Medical, MCPHS, MassArt, Wentworth, Simmons, Emmanuel! Also a quick commute to Longwood Medical s hospitals Beth Israel, Children s Hospital, Brigham & Women s! Near shopping, dining, bars, parks, landmarks, attractions Chestnut Hill Mall, Cleveland Circle, Fenway Park, Kenmore Square, St Elizabeth s Medical Center, Coolidge Corner and much, much more! A lovely place to call home & a commuter s dream location in desirable Newton!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Glen Ave. have any available units?
87 Glen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 87 Glen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
87 Glen Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Glen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 87 Glen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 87 Glen Ave. offer parking?
No, 87 Glen Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 87 Glen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Glen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Glen Ave. have a pool?
No, 87 Glen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 87 Glen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 87 Glen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Glen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Glen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Glen Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Glen Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
