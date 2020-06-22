Amenities

Flexible move in date. Available starting July, August or September 1st One year lease with option to renew (owner rarely raises rent). Three room apartment in Nonantum/Newton near Watertown Square and Express Bus. Good sized kitchen, full sized living room and bedroom with large closets. Shower stall, no bath tub. Includes 1 off street parking, snow removal included. Coin Laundry in building. Cat's ok, no dogs. Price based on single tenant occupancy. First, Security and Broker Fee due at signing Call/Text/Email (617) 921-8677



