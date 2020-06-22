All apartments in Newton
75 Faxon Street · (617) 921-8677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Faxon Street, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Flexible move in date. Available starting July, August or September 1st One year lease with option to renew (owner rarely raises rent). Three room apartment in Nonantum/Newton near Watertown Square and Express Bus. Good sized kitchen, full sized living room and bedroom with large closets. Shower stall, no bath tub. Includes 1 off street parking, snow removal included. Coin Laundry in building. Cat's ok, no dogs. Price based on single tenant occupancy. First, Security and Broker Fee due at signing Call/Text/Email (617) 921-8677

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Faxon have any available units?
75 Faxon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
What amenities does 75 Faxon have?
Some of 75 Faxon's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Faxon currently offering any rent specials?
75 Faxon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Faxon pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Faxon is pet friendly.
Does 75 Faxon offer parking?
Yes, 75 Faxon does offer parking.
Does 75 Faxon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Faxon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Faxon have a pool?
No, 75 Faxon does not have a pool.
Does 75 Faxon have accessible units?
No, 75 Faxon does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Faxon have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Faxon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Faxon have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Faxon does not have units with air conditioning.
