Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

7 Remick Terrace

7 Remick Terrace · (617) 848-0000
Location

7 Remick Terrace, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 881 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Constructed in 2005 this modern 4 room, 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is on the second and third floor of the building. It is fully appliance with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Living room and hallways have wood floors the bedrooms are wall to wall. The washer and dryer are off the upper level master bedroom. Parking off street for 2 cars, one garaged. There is gas heat, electric hot water and central AC. Near express buses to downtown Boston and bus to Kenmore Square, quick access to the Mass Pike. Close to Charles River, paths. Pets and smoking are not permitted. Initial views are by virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Remick Terrace have any available units?
7 Remick Terrace has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Remick Terrace have?
Some of 7 Remick Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Remick Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7 Remick Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Remick Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Remick Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7 Remick Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7 Remick Terrace does offer parking.
Does 7 Remick Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Remick Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Remick Terrace have a pool?
No, 7 Remick Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7 Remick Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7 Remick Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Remick Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Remick Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Remick Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Remick Terrace has units with air conditioning.
