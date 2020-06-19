7 Remick Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Constructed in 2005 this modern 4 room, 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is on the second and third floor of the building. It is fully appliance with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Living room and hallways have wood floors the bedrooms are wall to wall. The washer and dryer are off the upper level master bedroom. Parking off street for 2 cars, one garaged. There is gas heat, electric hot water and central AC. Near express buses to downtown Boston and bus to Kenmore Square, quick access to the Mass Pike. Close to Charles River, paths. Pets and smoking are not permitted. Initial views are by virtual tour