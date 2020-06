Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super Spacious, great bedrooms on 2 levels in multi-family home in coveted West Newton! Large bedrooms, large closets, Laundry in Unit, Central Air, Skylights in this modern updated 4 bedroom apartment featuring spiral stairs and deck off kitchen! Side-by-side parking for 4 cars! Steps to Commuter Rail, minutes to 128/MA PIKE. Walk to shops, restaurants, cinema, cafes. AVAILABLE JANUARY 1 NO PETS NON SMOKERS PLEASE



Terms: One year lease