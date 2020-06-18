All apartments in Newton
Location

6 Charlesbank Road, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 52  400 Centre St - West (0.48 mi)Bus: 57  Tremont St @ Waverley Ave (0.33 mi)Bus: 71  Mt Auburn St @ Main St (0.61 mi)Bus: 70  Arsenal St @ Beacon Pk (0.42 mi)Bus: 64  Faneuil St @ Bigelow St (0.67 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Charlesbank have any available units?
6 Charlesbank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 6 Charlesbank currently offering any rent specials?
6 Charlesbank isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Charlesbank pet-friendly?
No, 6 Charlesbank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 6 Charlesbank offer parking?
No, 6 Charlesbank does not offer parking.
Does 6 Charlesbank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Charlesbank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Charlesbank have a pool?
No, 6 Charlesbank does not have a pool.
Does 6 Charlesbank have accessible units?
No, 6 Charlesbank does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Charlesbank have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Charlesbank does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Charlesbank have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Charlesbank does not have units with air conditioning.
