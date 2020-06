Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

This townhouse is located on the Newton/Brighton line, on quite street very close to MBTA and BC with views on the Commonwealth Golf Course. Property is spacious with central air conditioning, granite counter tops, dining area, hardwood floors on first floor, and new private deck for BBQ. Two-and-a-half bathrooms, master bedroom, and huge bedroom on second floor, and loft style third bedroom on the third floor. Laundry room on the first floor.