5 Forest St.

Amazing location in the middle of Newton Highlands! This sunny home offers an open floor plan, living and dining room with fireplace, music room, state-of-the-art kitchen with step-down patio plus deck, first-floor full bathroom, and laundry. Beautiful finishes, detailed moldings, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. The second floor offers an exquisite master suite overlooking peace fountain and two additional bedrooms, each having a spacious, custom closet. There is also a 680 sqft semi-finished basement with rooms for an office, exercise room or playroom. Additional storage space in the large, attic area. Near Crystal Lake, 1 min walk to the Newton Highlands T stop, 5 mins to Whole Foods, Newton Highlands Village shops, local restaurants, schools, parks, and highways (route 9).



Terms: One year lease