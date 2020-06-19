All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

5 Forest St.

5 Forest Street · (617) 299-0388
Location

5 Forest Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Amazing location in the middle of Newton Highlands! This sunny home offers an open floor plan, living and dining room with fireplace, music room, state-of-the-art kitchen with step-down patio plus deck, first-floor full bathroom, and laundry. Beautiful finishes, detailed moldings, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. The second floor offers an exquisite master suite overlooking peace fountain and two additional bedrooms, each having a spacious, custom closet. There is also a 680 sqft semi-finished basement with rooms for an office, exercise room or playroom. Additional storage space in the large, attic area. Near Crystal Lake, 1 min walk to the Newton Highlands T stop, 5 mins to Whole Foods, Newton Highlands Village shops, local restaurants, schools, parks, and highways (route 9).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Forest St. have any available units?
5 Forest St. has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Forest St. have?
Some of 5 Forest St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Forest St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Forest St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Forest St. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Forest St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 5 Forest St. offer parking?
No, 5 Forest St. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Forest St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Forest St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Forest St. have a pool?
No, 5 Forest St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Forest St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Forest St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Forest St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Forest St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Forest St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Forest St. does not have units with air conditioning.
