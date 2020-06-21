48 Washburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - Having almost 1,200 square feet of living space, this first floor of a two-family is located just down the street from Burr School, and is near a major super market sharing a grouping of shops and restaurants, and convenient to I95 and the Mass Pike for both easterly and westerly commuters, while being near the Riverside Green Line Train and the MBTA Express bus to Boston. The unit is on a tree lined side-street and is bright and sunny featuring a living room with working fireplace, formal dining room, a large and spacious eat-in kitchen with a generous number of cabinets and additional pantry, and there are two nicely sized bedrooms. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a shared back yard, laundry machines provided in the basement, and includes two outdoor parking spaces. A small pet might be considered on a case-by-case basis, no smoking is firm. A letter of Full Deleading Compliance will accompany lease. Both virtual and in-person showings are available with some restrictions due to Covid-19, please ask agent for details. EMAIL OR TEXT agent for fastest replies, thank you!



Terms: One year lease