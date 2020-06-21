All apartments in Newton
Find more places like 48 Washburn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton, MA
/
48 Washburn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

48 Washburn

48 Washburn Avenue · (617) 233-5993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newton
See all
Auburndale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

48 Washburn Avenue, Newton, MA 02466
Auburndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - Having almost 1,200 square feet of living space, this first floor of a two-family is located just down the street from Burr School, and is near a major super market sharing a grouping of shops and restaurants, and convenient to I95 and the Mass Pike for both easterly and westerly commuters, while being near the Riverside Green Line Train and the MBTA Express bus to Boston. The unit is on a tree lined side-street and is bright and sunny featuring a living room with working fireplace, formal dining room, a large and spacious eat-in kitchen with a generous number of cabinets and additional pantry, and there are two nicely sized bedrooms. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout, a shared back yard, laundry machines provided in the basement, and includes two outdoor parking spaces. A small pet might be considered on a case-by-case basis, no smoking is firm. A letter of Full Deleading Compliance will accompany lease. Both virtual and in-person showings are available with some restrictions due to Covid-19, please ask agent for details. EMAIL OR TEXT agent for fastest replies, thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Washburn have any available units?
48 Washburn has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Washburn have?
Some of 48 Washburn's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Washburn currently offering any rent specials?
48 Washburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Washburn pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Washburn is pet friendly.
Does 48 Washburn offer parking?
Yes, 48 Washburn does offer parking.
Does 48 Washburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Washburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Washburn have a pool?
No, 48 Washburn does not have a pool.
Does 48 Washburn have accessible units?
No, 48 Washburn does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Washburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Washburn has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Washburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Washburn does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Washburn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Station
1940 Washington St
Newton, MA 02466
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street
Newton, MA 02461
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St
Newton, MA 02461
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street
Newton, MA 02466

Similar Pages

Newton 1 BedroomsNewton 2 Bedrooms
Newton Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewton Pet Friendly Places
Newton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Auburndale
Newton Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

Boston CollegeMount Ida College
Lasell CollegeRhode Island College
Providence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity