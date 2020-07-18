All apartments in Newton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

40 Beaconwood

40 Beaconwood Road · (617) 852-3170
Location

40 Beaconwood Road, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Beautiful 6 yr old construction townhouse in the heart of Newton Highlands! What's not to love about this open concept, high end home! Features include central heat/air, central vac, in unit washer/dryer, walk in closet, home office, mud room, master bath featuring dual vanities and a spacious shower w/ glass door. Partially finished basement woudl make a great playroom, gym/workout area or media room. Plenty of additional storage. Parking for at least two cars are other extras. This unit also boasts one of the top energy efficient ratings thus keeping bills low. High end selections on fixtures, appliances, counter tops, paint colors and flooring put this rental property miles ahead of the rest! Ideal Location!! Less than a mile from the nearest elementary school, and literally around the corner from Whole Foods, Cold Spring Park, and other various shops. Newton Ctr and the Highlands is a 3 min drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Beaconwood have any available units?
40 Beaconwood has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Beaconwood have?
Some of 40 Beaconwood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Beaconwood currently offering any rent specials?
40 Beaconwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Beaconwood pet-friendly?
No, 40 Beaconwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 40 Beaconwood offer parking?
Yes, 40 Beaconwood offers parking.
Does 40 Beaconwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Beaconwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Beaconwood have a pool?
No, 40 Beaconwood does not have a pool.
Does 40 Beaconwood have accessible units?
No, 40 Beaconwood does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Beaconwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Beaconwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Beaconwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 Beaconwood has units with air conditioning.
