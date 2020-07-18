40 Beaconwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking media room

Beautiful 6 yr old construction townhouse in the heart of Newton Highlands! What's not to love about this open concept, high end home! Features include central heat/air, central vac, in unit washer/dryer, walk in closet, home office, mud room, master bath featuring dual vanities and a spacious shower w/ glass door. Partially finished basement woudl make a great playroom, gym/workout area or media room. Plenty of additional storage. Parking for at least two cars are other extras. This unit also boasts one of the top energy efficient ratings thus keeping bills low. High end selections on fixtures, appliances, counter tops, paint colors and flooring put this rental property miles ahead of the rest! Ideal Location!! Less than a mile from the nearest elementary school, and literally around the corner from Whole Foods, Cold Spring Park, and other various shops. Newton Ctr and the Highlands is a 3 min drive.