383 Langley

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, and an outdoor patio. Heat and hot water included in the rent. 1 parking space included. New hardwood floors will be put in everywhere besides kitchen. Contact today for more information! Available September or October 1st.



Terms: One year lease