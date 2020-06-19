All apartments in Newton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

383 Langley

383 Langley Road · (617) 559-0020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

383 Langley Road, Newton, MA 02459
Bowen - Thompsonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Newton! 1 minute away from RT 9, 2 minute drive to Wegmans, restaurants, Star Market, Newton Center, Green Line T stop, and much more. Currently being renovated. Apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, and an outdoor patio. Heat and hot water included in the rent. 1 parking space included. New hardwood floors will be put in everywhere besides kitchen. Contact today for more information! Available September or October 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Langley have any available units?
383 Langley has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 383 Langley have?
Some of 383 Langley's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Langley currently offering any rent specials?
383 Langley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Langley pet-friendly?
No, 383 Langley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 383 Langley offer parking?
Yes, 383 Langley does offer parking.
Does 383 Langley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Langley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Langley have a pool?
No, 383 Langley does not have a pool.
Does 383 Langley have accessible units?
No, 383 Langley does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Langley have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Langley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 383 Langley have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 Langley does not have units with air conditioning.
