Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Location location! This spacious 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom rental is located in close proximity to the heart of Newtonville. A short distance to the commuter rail (purple line "Newtonville"), express bus, shopping, restaurants, gym(s), Nonantum Village, and more! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops with new flooring. This rental is a must see and very clean! ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT!