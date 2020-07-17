291 Winchester Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

91 Winchester Street, Newton, MA 02461 - 6 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 06/25/2020. No pets allowed. Astounding Newton Highlands contemporary colonial. Completely Remodeled in 2016. This magnificent beauty boasts an open floor plan with large windows that allow a ton of natural sunlight. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Dining area leads into a chef's style kitchen with accent island and Quartz counter tops. Inviting living room with fireplace. Rear deck with access to a private backyard with patio. Second level features a huge master suite and two spacious bedrooms. Garden Level features a beautiful au pair suite w/laundry that leads into the manicured rear yard This property is located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and Moments from Newton South High School. Close proximity to Needham Street shops and restaurants. Central AirDeckDining RoomDishwasherDisposalDrivewayFinished BasementFireplaceGarage ParkingHardwood FloorsKitchen IslandLaundry in UnitMaster SuiteModern BathModern KitchenNew/Renovated BathNew/Renovated KitchenPatioProfessional LandscapingQuartz Counter TopsRecessed LightingStainless Steel Appliance(s)Walk-In ClosetYard [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3601704 ]