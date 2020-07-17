All apartments in Newton
291 Winchester Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

291 Winchester Street, Newton, MA 02461
Newton Highlands

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,850

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
91 Winchester Street, Newton, MA 02461 - 6 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Carl Stephens, Red Tree Real Estate, (617) 602-5499. Available from: 06/25/2020. No pets allowed. Astounding Newton Highlands contemporary colonial. Completely Remodeled in 2016. This magnificent beauty boasts an open floor plan with large windows that allow a ton of natural sunlight. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Dining area leads into a chef's style kitchen with accent island and Quartz counter tops. Inviting living room with fireplace. Rear deck with access to a private backyard with patio. Second level features a huge master suite and two spacious bedrooms. Garden Level features a beautiful au pair suite w/laundry that leads into the manicured rear yard This property is located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and Moments from Newton South High School. Close proximity to Needham Street shops and restaurants. Central AirDeckDining RoomDishwasherDisposalDrivewayFinished BasementFireplaceGarage ParkingHardwood FloorsKitchen IslandLaundry in UnitMaster SuiteModern BathModern KitchenNew/Renovated BathNew/Renovated KitchenPatioProfessional LandscapingQuartz Counter TopsRecessed LightingStainless Steel Appliance(s)Walk-In ClosetYard [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3601704 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Winchester Street have any available units?
291 Winchester Street has a unit available for $6,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 291 Winchester Street have?
Some of 291 Winchester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Winchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
291 Winchester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Winchester Street pet-friendly?
No, 291 Winchester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 291 Winchester Street offer parking?
Yes, 291 Winchester Street offers parking.
Does 291 Winchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Winchester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Winchester Street have a pool?
No, 291 Winchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 291 Winchester Street have accessible units?
No, 291 Winchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Winchester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Winchester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Winchester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Winchester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
