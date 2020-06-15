All apartments in Newton
Last updated February 10 2020 at 12:08 PM

268 Newtonville Ave

268 Newtonville Avenue · (617) 908-3310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

268 Newtonville Avenue, Newton, MA 02460
Newtonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 268 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom offering within an owner occupied duplex. Gorgeous kitchen boasts new appliances, white cabinets, recessed lights, tiled backsplash, crown moldings, and granite counters. Spacious living room, dining room, and full bath complete the first floor. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout levels 1 & 2. The partially finished basement has a playroom, storage, and washer / dryer hook ups. 2 huge bedrooms on the second floor and 2 more generous bonus rooms on the third floor. Updated roof, furnace, and windows. Gas heat and cooking! Parking for 1 car. Prime location is steps from Cabot Park and just a short walk to Cabot School, the T, and all of Newtonville's offerings! Good credit a must. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Newtonville Ave have any available units?
268 Newtonville Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 Newtonville Ave have?
Some of 268 Newtonville Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Newtonville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
268 Newtonville Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Newtonville Ave pet-friendly?
No, 268 Newtonville Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 268 Newtonville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 268 Newtonville Ave does offer parking.
Does 268 Newtonville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Newtonville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Newtonville Ave have a pool?
No, 268 Newtonville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 268 Newtonville Ave have accessible units?
No, 268 Newtonville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Newtonville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Newtonville Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Newtonville Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Newtonville Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
