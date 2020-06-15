268 Newtonville Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom offering within an owner occupied duplex. Gorgeous kitchen boasts new appliances, white cabinets, recessed lights, tiled backsplash, crown moldings, and granite counters. Spacious living room, dining room, and full bath complete the first floor. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout levels 1 & 2. The partially finished basement has a playroom, storage, and washer / dryer hook ups. 2 huge bedrooms on the second floor and 2 more generous bonus rooms on the third floor. Updated roof, furnace, and windows. Gas heat and cooking! Parking for 1 car. Prime location is steps from Cabot Park and just a short walk to Cabot School, the T, and all of Newtonville's offerings! Good credit a must. No Pets.