26 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

One-of-a-kind property in Newtonville, 10 minutes from downtown Boston available for May or June 1st. Spacious 2BR second-floor apartment in Newtonville. Tall ceilings, two entrances. An abundance of indoor light. One driveway parking spot included. Lots of storage space. All major appliances. Washer & Dryer are right outside the back entrance, shared with one other person from the third floor. The first floor is the landlord who is relaxed. Lease May 1st /15th or June 1st (Very flexible) - August 2021 Sub-five minute drive to Whole Foods, Star Market, Commuter Rail, CVS, Walgreens, Trader Joes. Around 10-minute drive to Newton Centre (Green Line) Close to Boston College & other colleges Most furniture can be included if you want. Plants too. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, hot water. Landlord pays garbage and cold water. Heat is gas. VERY RARE LISTING THAT WILL NOT LAST! Available MAY or JUNE 1st. NO PETS, PLEASE! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com!



Terms: One year lease