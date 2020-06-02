All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

26 Broadway

26 Broadway · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Broadway, Newton, MA 02460
Nonantum

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
One-of-a-kind property in Newtonville, 10 minutes from downtown Boston available for May or June 1st. Spacious 2BR second-floor apartment in Newtonville. Tall ceilings, two entrances. An abundance of indoor light. One driveway parking spot included. Lots of storage space. All major appliances. Washer & Dryer are right outside the back entrance, shared with one other person from the third floor. The first floor is the landlord who is relaxed. Lease May 1st /15th or June 1st (Very flexible) - August 2021 Sub-five minute drive to Whole Foods, Star Market, Commuter Rail, CVS, Walgreens, Trader Joes. Around 10-minute drive to Newton Centre (Green Line) Close to Boston College & other colleges Most furniture can be included if you want. Plants too. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, hot water. Landlord pays garbage and cold water. Heat is gas. VERY RARE LISTING THAT WILL NOT LAST! Available MAY or JUNE 1st. NO PETS, PLEASE! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Broadway have any available units?
26 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 26 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
26 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 26 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 26 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 26 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 26 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Broadway have a pool?
No, 26 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 26 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 26 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
