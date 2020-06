Amenities

NO FEE!!! SHOW ID# 2340 1-2 Located approximately 1/4 mile to Rt. 95/128/Mass Pike & the Commuter Rail. Easy access to Rt. 9 A Commuter's Dream!! *INCLUDES HEAT and HOT WATER* This is a garden level One bedroom, one bath unit with neutral wall to wall carpeting throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher/disposal. Combination Living/Dining area with glass sliders leading to a private patio. Wall Air Conditioning units in living room and bedroom. TONS of CLOSET SPACE!! This is a lovely, professionally landscaped complex just across from the Newton Marriott. Professionally Managed - Landscaping and Snow Removal provided by Management Company There is coin-operated laundry located in the building. Open parking. Absolutely NO Pets.



Terms: One year lease