Experience luxury living in Newton at this newer construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse styled apartment. This fully renovated two level unit includes an open concept kitchen, with new stainless steel energy star appliances, which opens into the living room. A beautiful dining room sits just beyond double French doors beside a half bathroom and steps to the spacious semi furnished basement with plenty of storage and free laundry. The second floor holds 3 large bedrooms with great closets, including the master, which has a large walk-in. High end finishes are found throughout this desirable rental property. This is a great alternative to a single family, and feels like a true home.