Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

13 Faxon

13 Faxon Street · (978) 369-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Faxon Street, Newton, MA 02458
Nonantum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Experience luxury living in Newton at this newer construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse styled apartment. This fully renovated two level unit includes an open concept kitchen, with new stainless steel energy star appliances, which opens into the living room. A beautiful dining room sits just beyond double French doors beside a half bathroom and steps to the spacious semi furnished basement with plenty of storage and free laundry. The second floor holds 3 large bedrooms with great closets, including the master, which has a large walk-in. High end finishes are found throughout this desirable rental property. This is a great alternative to a single family, and feels like a true home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Faxon have any available units?
13 Faxon has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13 Faxon currently offering any rent specials?
13 Faxon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Faxon pet-friendly?
No, 13 Faxon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 13 Faxon offer parking?
No, 13 Faxon does not offer parking.
Does 13 Faxon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Faxon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Faxon have a pool?
No, 13 Faxon does not have a pool.
Does 13 Faxon have accessible units?
No, 13 Faxon does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Faxon have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Faxon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Faxon have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Faxon does not have units with air conditioning.
