123 Warren Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1st floor unit in a beautiful brick Newton Center 2-family home in a lovely family neighborhood. Walk to the Green line in less than 10 minutes or drive to Rt. 9 in less than 5 minutes. Short walk to the shops and restaurants in Newton Center. Newly updated granite kitchen, hardwood woods, 2 or 3 bedrooms. (2 very spacious bedrooms with the possibility of a 3rd bedroom or office, den or TV room). Large family room and very spacious dining room. Off street parking for multiple cars with washer / dryer hookups in the basement. Window AC units are allowed. Very nice backyard plus the use of an enclosed secluded 3 season back porch.



Good credit and references are required. Due upon signing the lease is the first month's rent, one month rent for the security deposit and one month's rent for the broker fee.



*** This rental requires one month's rent to be paid by the tenant to the real estate broker for the broker fee prior to moving in.***



Rental application link below



https://www.bostonapartments.com/shilalis/RHA_appilcation.pdf