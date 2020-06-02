All apartments in Newton
Location

123 Warren Street, Newton, MA 02459
Newton Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1st floor · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1st floor unit in a beautiful brick Newton Center 2-family home in a lovely family neighborhood. Walk to the Green line in less than 10 minutes or drive to Rt. 9 in less than 5 minutes. Short walk to the shops and restaurants in Newton Center. Newly updated granite kitchen, hardwood woods, 2 or 3 bedrooms. (2 very spacious bedrooms with the possibility of a 3rd bedroom or office, den or TV room). Large family room and very spacious dining room. Off street parking for multiple cars with washer / dryer hookups in the basement. Window AC units are allowed. Very nice backyard plus the use of an enclosed secluded 3 season back porch.

Good credit and references are required. Due upon signing the lease is the first month's rent, one month rent for the security deposit and one month's rent for the broker fee.

*** This rental requires one month's rent to be paid by the tenant to the real estate broker for the broker fee prior to moving in.***

Rental application link below

https://www.bostonapartments.com/shilalis/RHA_appilcation.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Warren Street have any available units?
123 Warren Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Warren Street have?
Some of 123 Warren Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 123 Warren Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 Warren Street does offer parking.
Does 123 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 123 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Warren Street has units with air conditioning.
