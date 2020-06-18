Wellington Place

Amenities
Beautiful luxury community in an amazingly convenient location. You are within 5 minutes to the Wellington orange line T stop, which will get you into Boston's North Station in 7 minutes!!! Also within 5 minutes is Station Landing which has a Starbucks, Boston Sports Club, and a bunch of fantastic restaurants. It's a quick drive to Malden, Somerville, Everett, and Cambridge as well. Let's not forget about the units themselves which feature: -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Stainless Steel Kitchen -Black Granite Countertops -Built-in Microwave -Dishwasher / Disposal -Breakfast Bar -Central Air Conditioning! -Spacious Layout -Fantastic Closet Space -Modern Bathroom -Plush wall-to-wall carpet -Community center with Wi-Fi and Fireplace -Fitness Center with free weights -Swimming Pool -Professional on-site management -24 Hour emergency maintenance -Off-street parking included! -Next to T station -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily
Terms: One year lease