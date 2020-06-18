Wellington Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

Beautiful luxury community in an amazingly convenient location. You are within 5 minutes to the Wellington orange line T stop, which will get you into Boston's North Station in 7 minutes!!! Also within 5 minutes is Station Landing which has a Starbucks, Boston Sports Club, and a bunch of fantastic restaurants. It's a quick drive to Malden, Somerville, Everett, and Cambridge as well. Let's not forget about the units themselves which feature: -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Stainless Steel Kitchen -Black Granite Countertops -Built-in Microwave -Dishwasher / Disposal -Breakfast Bar -Central Air Conditioning! -Spacious Layout -Fantastic Closet Space -Modern Bathroom -Plush wall-to-wall carpet -Community center with Wi-Fi and Fireplace -Fitness Center with free weights -Swimming Pool -Professional on-site management -24 Hour emergency maintenance -Off-street parking included! -Next to T station -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease