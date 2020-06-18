All apartments in Medford
Wellington Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Wellington Place

34 Brainard Avenue · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Beautiful luxury community in an amazingly convenient location. You are within 5 minutes to the Wellington orange line T stop, which will get you into Boston's North Station in 7 minutes!!! Also within 5 minutes is Station Landing which has a Starbucks, Boston Sports Club, and a bunch of fantastic restaurants. It's a quick drive to Malden, Somerville, Everett, and Cambridge as well. Let's not forget about the units themselves which feature: -Washer and Dryer IN UNIT -Stainless Steel Kitchen -Black Granite Countertops -Built-in Microwave -Dishwasher / Disposal -Breakfast Bar -Central Air Conditioning! -Spacious Layout -Fantastic Closet Space -Modern Bathroom -Plush wall-to-wall carpet -Community center with Wi-Fi and Fireplace -Fitness Center with free weights -Swimming Pool -Professional on-site management -24 Hour emergency maintenance -Off-street parking included! -Next to T station -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellington Place have any available units?
Wellington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does Wellington Place have?
Some of Wellington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellington Place currently offering any rent specials?
Wellington Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellington Place is pet friendly.
Does Wellington Place offer parking?
Yes, Wellington Place does offer parking.
Does Wellington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wellington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellington Place have a pool?
Yes, Wellington Place has a pool.
Does Wellington Place have accessible units?
No, Wellington Place does not have accessible units.
Does Wellington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Wellington Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wellington Place has units with air conditioning.
