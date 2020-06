Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 1st floor apartment has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with many updates. It has hardwood floors throughout. Storage and units own washer and dryer are in the basement. It is approximately a 5 minute walk to West Medford and the commuter rail train station A garage space and another tandem space is inclusive. Playstead Park with many recreational fields is directly across the street.