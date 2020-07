Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely first floor 3 bed/1 bath apartment in a two family house in South Medford close to Ball Sq and Davis Sq Redline T. The unit features hardwood floors, gas heating, lots of windows and sunlight, large eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher, living room, porch, three spacious bedrooms with closets. Coin-op laundry and some storage in the basement. Shared backyard. Pets are negotiable. Great location, great deal, won't last long !!



Terms: One year lease