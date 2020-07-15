All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 572 High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
572 High Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

572 High Street

572 High Street · (781) 653-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

572 High Street, Medford, MA 02155
West Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 572 High Street - 572 High Street · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Beds 1 Bath - Medford Apartment For Rent - 3 beds · 1 bath
Dog and cat friendly
Central AC
Gas heating
In-unit laundry
Off-street parking
First, Last and Security Required to move in

Its a great price for a beautiful neighborhood and location, right next to Mystic Lakes and public transit with spacious common areas: beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room, front porch and back porch. Washer, dryer and dishwasher on site.

There is free parking on the street, no permit required and two spots in driveway. We live a 10 min walk to the West Medford commuter rail stop which I take every day one stop to North Station. The commuter pass for us at Zone 1a on the Lowell Line is $90 a month plus unlimited T.

(RLNE5891089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 High Street have any available units?
572 High Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 572 High Street have?
Some of 572 High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 High Street currently offering any rent specials?
572 High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 High Street is pet friendly.
Does 572 High Street offer parking?
Yes, 572 High Street offers parking.
Does 572 High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 High Street have a pool?
No, 572 High Street does not have a pool.
Does 572 High Street have accessible units?
No, 572 High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 572 High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 High Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 572 High Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 572 High Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 572 High Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street
Medford, MA 02155
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington
Downtown Medford

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity