572 High Street

Amenities
3 Beds 1 Bath - Medford Apartment For Rent - 3 beds · 1 bath
Dog and cat friendly
Central AC
Gas heating
In-unit laundry
Off-street parking
First, Last and Security Required to move in
Its a great price for a beautiful neighborhood and location, right next to Mystic Lakes and public transit with spacious common areas: beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room, front porch and back porch. Washer, dryer and dishwasher on site.
There is free parking on the street, no permit required and two spots in driveway. We live a 10 min walk to the West Medford commuter rail stop which I take every day one stop to North Station. The commuter pass for us at Zone 1a on the Lowell Line is $90 a month plus unlimited T.
(RLNE5891089)