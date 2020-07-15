572 High Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Beds 1 Bath - Medford Apartment For Rent - 3 beds · 1 bath

Dog and cat friendly

Central AC

Gas heating

In-unit laundry

Off-street parking

First, Last and Security Required to move in



Its a great price for a beautiful neighborhood and location, right next to Mystic Lakes and public transit with spacious common areas: beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room, front porch and back porch. Washer, dryer and dishwasher on site.



There is free parking on the street, no permit required and two spots in driveway. We live a 10 min walk to the West Medford commuter rail stop which I take every day one stop to North Station. The commuter pass for us at Zone 1a on the Lowell Line is $90 a month plus unlimited T.



