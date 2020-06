Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

EXCLUSIVE GREATER METROPOLITAN REAL ESTATE INC. - Medford 2 LEVELS PHILLY/5 ROOMS PLUS HARDWOOD AND CARPETS OFF STREET PARKING (2) TROPICAL MIAMI BATHROOM LAUNDRY HOOKUPS IN BASEMENT MAXIMUM THREE OCCUPANTS AT $2800.00 NO PETS/NO SMOKING BUS TO SULLIVAN SQ AT THE CORNER EXCELLENT CREDIT NEEDED FIRST MONTH RENT/FULL SECURITY DEPOSIT/REALTOR FEE LESSOR RESERVES RIGHT TO VIEW MULTIPLE APPLICANTS $82K SALARY REQUIREMENTS COMBINED Price & Availability subject to change without notice. Deposit to Lessor and Hold status may limit showings. First Deposit in office with Application gets first consideration. Craigslist postings last one week (7days) and broker / agent not responsible for "Rental Status" if apartment is "Rented by Owner" Lessor reserves the right to accept multiple applications to review for unit. agency disclosure to be signed prior to all showings. call your agent today for appointment 24 hr notice needed.' GMRE is an "Equal Housing Opportunity" Real Estate Agency. It is against the Law of MA to refuse to rent to Families with Children or to otherwise discriminate in housing rentals.



Terms: One year lease