44 Frederick Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available September 1! A great value near Tufts. 1.2 miles away from Davis Square. A huge 3 bed, 1 bath unit located on the first floor. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of countertop and cabinet space. The apartment features hardwood floors, gas heat, a gas stove, dishwasher and disposal. The apartment also has free private laundry in the basement along with storage and a yard. In addition there are two tandem off-st parking spots included in the driveway. Just a great deal close to Tufts with all the amenities (parking, dishwasher, laundry outdoor space). Inquire today!



Terms: One year lease