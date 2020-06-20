All apartments in Medford
Last updated May 23 2020

44 Frederick Ave.

44 Frederick Avenue · (617) 544-7368
Location

44 Frederick Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available September 1! A great value near Tufts. 1.2 miles away from Davis Square. A huge 3 bed, 1 bath unit located on the first floor. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of countertop and cabinet space. The apartment features hardwood floors, gas heat, a gas stove, dishwasher and disposal. The apartment also has free private laundry in the basement along with storage and a yard. In addition there are two tandem off-st parking spots included in the driveway. Just a great deal close to Tufts with all the amenities (parking, dishwasher, laundry outdoor space). Inquire today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Frederick Ave. have any available units?
44 Frederick Ave. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Frederick Ave. have?
Some of 44 Frederick Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Frederick Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
44 Frederick Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Frederick Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 44 Frederick Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 44 Frederick Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 44 Frederick Ave. does offer parking.
Does 44 Frederick Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Frederick Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Frederick Ave. have a pool?
No, 44 Frederick Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 44 Frederick Ave. have accessible units?
No, 44 Frederick Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Frederick Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Frederick Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Frederick Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Frederick Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
