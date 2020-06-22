All apartments in Medford
Medford, MA
353 Main Street
353 Main Street

353 Main Street · (617) 872-7656
Location

353 Main Street, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
3 Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1. Great deal on a 4 bed apartment near Tufts and Davis Square. Apartment features a renovated eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, spacious living room and huge bathroom. Apartment is on two living levels with the bedrooms all on the third floor. Two bedrooms are medium large sized, 1 is medium and the last bedroom is Xtra Xtra large (250 sq feet!!). Apartment also comes with 3 off-street parking spots included and FREE Laundry!!! Gas heat, pets negotiable. Available September 1 Inquire today!!

Video tour available. No utilities included.

1st + last + 1 month broker fee to sign

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/353-main-st-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-3/f1987d4b-8fb2-4902-bb6e-a1584229b95b

(RLNE5850041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Main Street have any available units?
353 Main Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 353 Main Street have?
Some of 353 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
353 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 353 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 353 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 353 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Main Street have a pool?
No, 353 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 353 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 353 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 353 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
