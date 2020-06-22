353 Main Street

Amenities
3 Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1. Great deal on a 4 bed apartment near Tufts and Davis Square. Apartment features a renovated eat-in-kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, spacious living room and huge bathroom. Apartment is on two living levels with the bedrooms all on the third floor. Two bedrooms are medium large sized, 1 is medium and the last bedroom is Xtra Xtra large (250 sq feet!!). Apartment also comes with 3 off-street parking spots included and FREE Laundry!!! Gas heat, pets negotiable. Available September 1 Inquire today!!
Video tour available. No utilities included.
1st + last + 1 month broker fee to sign
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/353-main-st-medford-ma-02155-usa-unit-3/f1987d4b-8fb2-4902-bb6e-a1584229b95b
(RLNE5850041)