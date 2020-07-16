32 Locust St.

Amenities

An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. All updated appliances, with granite countertops and wooden cabinet shelving. Open living room and kitchen. SS fridge and dishwasher. Two spacious bedrooms, which feature California closets. Super efficient new gas heat. About 900 square feet. * Brand-new central air systems!! * Polished hardwood floors * New kitchen and appliances * Assigned off-street parking for two vehicles * Coin-op laundry in building * Professionally managed >> No pets >> No smoking Available: July 1, 2020 or August 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease