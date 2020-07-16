All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 32 Locust St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
32 Locust St.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

32 Locust St.

32 Locust Street · (857) 285-0215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Wellington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

32 Locust Street, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
An absolute stunner!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. The building is was built in 2012, and is less than a decade old. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. All updated appliances, with granite countertops and wooden cabinet shelving. Open living room and kitchen. SS fridge and dishwasher. Two spacious bedrooms, which feature California closets. Super efficient new gas heat. About 900 square feet. * Brand-new central air systems!! * Polished hardwood floors * New kitchen and appliances * Assigned off-street parking for two vehicles * Coin-op laundry in building * Professionally managed >> No pets >> No smoking Available: July 1, 2020 or August 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Locust St. have any available units?
32 Locust St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Locust St. have?
Some of 32 Locust St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Locust St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Locust St. pet-friendly?
No, 32 Locust St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 32 Locust St. offer parking?
Yes, 32 Locust St. offers parking.
Does 32 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 32 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Locust St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Locust St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Locust St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32 Locust St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington
Downtown Medford

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity