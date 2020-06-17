All apartments in Medford
30 Brainard Ave.

30 Brainard Avenue · (617) 543-8944
Location

30 Brainard Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,140

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Renovated- featuring stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer in the unit! Convenient- 5 minute walk to Wellington Station (Orange Line). Walking distance to Station Landing and Assembly Row. Close to School- Short drive/train ride to most area colleges (Tufts, Northeastern, Harvard, BU). Value- Includes 2 free parking spots, 24/7 gym, 24/7 maintenance, pool and grill access. Garage Parking and Storage spaces available Located an eight minute walk from the Orange Line at the Wellington Station - Outbound stop. This apartment is in the Wellington neighborhood in Medford. Nearby parks include Tuft's Boathouse, Rivers Edge, Medford, Mystic River Reservation.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Brainard Ave. have any available units?
30 Brainard Ave. has a unit available for $3,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Brainard Ave. have?
Some of 30 Brainard Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Brainard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Brainard Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Brainard Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 30 Brainard Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 30 Brainard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 30 Brainard Ave. does offer parking.
Does 30 Brainard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Brainard Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Brainard Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 30 Brainard Ave. has a pool.
Does 30 Brainard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 30 Brainard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Brainard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Brainard Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Brainard Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Brainard Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
