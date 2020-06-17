3 Amaranth Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Available 07/15/20 Modern Metro Townhouse - Hurry - will go FAST - Property Id: 294445



Move in: Flexible between July 15 - Aug 7.



Impeccable - Kid Friendly ; Built 2009 ; Central Cool/Heat ; Centrally Located ; 2 minutes walk to Bus stop ;

5 minutes to - Orange Line, Assembly Square Mall, Meadow Glen Mall, Costco, Stop n Shop, Wegmans, I-93 - everything within your reach ; Kids ? School Bus steps away



Included with the rent:

Smart Thermostats - Dual Zone

Central A/C-Heat/Cold

Stainless Steel Appliances: GE Profile Refrigerator, Bosch Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

Laundry - washer and dryer

HOA Fees

Water Bill included

Snow removal

Backyard



Ground Floor: Two Car Garage - store room / Laundry room. Main door entry to staircase to Main Floor (1st Floor)

1st Floor: Open Concept - Dining, Kitchen, Living Area with fireplace. Balcony in the front and great backyard. half Bath.

2nd Floor: Master Bed, Bath (Jacuzzi) and Guest Bed and Full Bath

3rd Floor: Very open floor here carpeted. Huge space - Make what you want. I have office, full size bed, informal family retreat

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294445

Property Id 294445



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5832535)