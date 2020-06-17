3 Amaranth Pl

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Modern Metro Townhouse - Hurry - will go FAST - Property Id: 294445
Move in: Flexible between July 15 - Aug 7.
Impeccable - Kid Friendly ; Built 2009 ; Central Cool/Heat ; Centrally Located ; 2 minutes walk to Bus stop ;
5 minutes to - Orange Line, Assembly Square Mall, Meadow Glen Mall, Costco, Stop n Shop, Wegmans, I-93 - everything within your reach ; Kids ? School Bus steps away
Included with the rent:
Smart Thermostats - Dual Zone
Central A/C-Heat/Cold
Stainless Steel Appliances: GE Profile Refrigerator, Bosch Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
Laundry - washer and dryer
HOA Fees
Water Bill included
Snow removal
Backyard
Ground Floor: Two Car Garage - store room / Laundry room. Main door entry to staircase to Main Floor (1st Floor)
1st Floor: Open Concept - Dining, Kitchen, Living Area with fireplace. Balcony in the front and great backyard. half Bath.
2nd Floor: Master Bed, Bath (Jacuzzi) and Guest Bed and Full Bath
3rd Floor: Very open floor here carpeted. Huge space - Make what you want. I have office, full size bed, informal family retreat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294445
Property Id 294445
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5832535)