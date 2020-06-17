All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3 Amaranth Pl

3 Amaranth Place · (817) 726-5746
Location

3 Amaranth Place, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3500 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 07/15/20 Modern Metro Townhouse - Hurry - will go FAST - Property Id: 294445

Move in: Flexible between July 15 - Aug 7.

Impeccable - Kid Friendly ; Built 2009 ; Central Cool/Heat ; Centrally Located ; 2 minutes walk to Bus stop ;
5 minutes to - Orange Line, Assembly Square Mall, Meadow Glen Mall, Costco, Stop n Shop, Wegmans, I-93 - everything within your reach ; Kids ? School Bus steps away

Included with the rent:
Smart Thermostats - Dual Zone
Central A/C-Heat/Cold
Stainless Steel Appliances: GE Profile Refrigerator, Bosch Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
Laundry - washer and dryer
HOA Fees
Water Bill included
Snow removal
Backyard

Ground Floor: Two Car Garage - store room / Laundry room. Main door entry to staircase to Main Floor (1st Floor)
1st Floor: Open Concept - Dining, Kitchen, Living Area with fireplace. Balcony in the front and great backyard. half Bath.
2nd Floor: Master Bed, Bath (Jacuzzi) and Guest Bed and Full Bath
3rd Floor: Very open floor here carpeted. Huge space - Make what you want. I have office, full size bed, informal family retreat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294445
Property Id 294445

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

