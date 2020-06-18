All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 27 First St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
27 First St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:02 PM

27 First St.

27 First Street · (617) 992-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 First Street, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar. Utilities not included. Townhouse Pet's Ok. Off-Street Parking Laundry - In Unit Air Conditioning Dishwasher New construction units 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths each unit. High-end finishes Off-street parking Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths Hardwood floors In-unit laundry Small pets welcome Available June 15 (first and last month s rent required for move-in no security deposit) ** Call or TEXT For Showings. NOTE: Photos & Video represent the Materials and Quality of the Finished Condition of the Unit (As it is under Construction) A similarly finished unit by the same owner. Done recently. Incredible DETAILS! 4 Bed 4.5 Bath in Medford! Completely Renovated! Central Air & HEAT, Hardwood Floors, Brand NEW Appliances. Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar. Utilities not included. Townhouse Pet's Ok. Off-Street Parking - Laundry - In Unit Air Conditioning Dishwasher ** Contact for floor plans and showings.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 First St. have any available units?
27 First St. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 First St. have?
Some of 27 First St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 First St. currently offering any rent specials?
27 First St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 First St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 First St. is pet friendly.
Does 27 First St. offer parking?
Yes, 27 First St. does offer parking.
Does 27 First St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 First St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 First St. have a pool?
No, 27 First St. does not have a pool.
Does 27 First St. have accessible units?
No, 27 First St. does not have accessible units.
Does 27 First St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 First St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 First St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 First St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27 First St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity