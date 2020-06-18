27 First St.

Amenities

Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar. Utilities not included. Townhouse Pet's Ok. Off-Street Parking Laundry - In Unit Air Conditioning Dishwasher New construction units 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths each unit. High-end finishes Off-street parking Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths Hardwood floors In-unit laundry Small pets welcome Available June 15 (first and last month s rent required for move-in no security deposit) ** Call or TEXT For Showings. NOTE: Photos & Video represent the Materials and Quality of the Finished Condition of the Unit (As it is under Construction) A similarly finished unit by the same owner. Done recently. Incredible DETAILS! 4 Bed 4.5 Bath in Medford! Completely Renovated! Central Air & HEAT, Hardwood Floors, Brand NEW Appliances. Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar. Utilities not included. Townhouse Pet's Ok. Off-Street Parking - Laundry - In Unit Air Conditioning Dishwasher ** Contact for floor plans and showings.



Terms: One year lease