This 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment will be available for Sep 1. - near Tufts University - 2 off-street parking spots included - spacious apartment ~ 1800 sf on two levels (2nd and 3rd) - Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms - Gleaming hardwood floors throughout - Formal dinning room and separate living room - Two full bathrooms with shower/tub - Eat-in kitchen - Gas stove - In-unit laundry hookup - free laundry in basement - monthly rent $2650 - deposit: last month + security



Terms: One year lease