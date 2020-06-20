All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

17 Locust St.

17 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Locust Street, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great charm, great appeal!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. Built in 2003, this building is not yet 2 decades old. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. All newer appliances, with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet shelving. Open living room and kitchen. Electric stove and dishwasher. Two spacious bedrooms, which feature California closets. Super efficient new gas heat. About 900 square feet. * Hardwood floors * New kitchen * Assigned off-street parking for two vehicles * Coin-op laundry in building * Professionally managed * No pets * No smoking Available: June 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Locust St. have any available units?
17 Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 17 Locust St. have?
Some of 17 Locust St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Locust St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Locust St. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Locust St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 17 Locust St. offer parking?
Yes, 17 Locust St. does offer parking.
Does 17 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 17 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Locust St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Locust St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Locust St. has units with air conditioning.
