17 Locust St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great charm, great appeal!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. Built in 2003, this building is not yet 2 decades old. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. All newer appliances, with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet shelving. Open living room and kitchen. Electric stove and dishwasher. Two spacious bedrooms, which feature California closets. Super efficient new gas heat. About 900 square feet. * Hardwood floors * New kitchen * Assigned off-street parking for two vehicles * Coin-op laundry in building * Professionally managed * No pets * No smoking Available: June 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease