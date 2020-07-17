17 ashland

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom apartment available, steps from Medford Square. With shining hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry and exclusive use of the front porch area, this apartment will provide everything you need. The apartment offers an open concept living and dining area, separated by a charming fireplace that adds amazing character to the rooms. The unit is set up with two bedrooms, one larger and one smaller, which allows for a master and either an office or twin size set up. This location also offers a great alternative to avoid the high rents of the city and Cambridge, but still have direct access. Commute to Kendall Square in Cambridge is an estimated 30 minutes total through the bus and subway system. There is also plenty of on-street parking.



Terms: One year lease