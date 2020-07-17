All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:04 PM

17 ashland

17 Ashland Street · (781) 315-2633
Location

17 Ashland Street, Medford, MA 02155
Downtown Medford

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom apartment available, steps from Medford Square. With shining hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry and exclusive use of the front porch area, this apartment will provide everything you need. The apartment offers an open concept living and dining area, separated by a charming fireplace that adds amazing character to the rooms. The unit is set up with two bedrooms, one larger and one smaller, which allows for a master and either an office or twin size set up. This location also offers a great alternative to avoid the high rents of the city and Cambridge, but still have direct access. Commute to Kendall Square in Cambridge is an estimated 30 minutes total through the bus and subway system. There is also plenty of on-street parking.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 ashland have any available units?
17 ashland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
Is 17 ashland currently offering any rent specials?
17 ashland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 ashland pet-friendly?
No, 17 ashland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 17 ashland offer parking?
No, 17 ashland does not offer parking.
Does 17 ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 ashland have a pool?
No, 17 ashland does not have a pool.
Does 17 ashland have accessible units?
No, 17 ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 17 ashland have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 ashland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 ashland have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 ashland does not have units with air conditioning.
