750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a kitchen, bathroom and IKEA shelving for storage. There is also a private deck right off of the unit! The building amenities include coin-op laundry, a fitness room, swimming pool, and grill area for cookouts! This is a beautifully landscaped community and would be perfect for a responsible and quiet tenant. Please inquire within for further details! 1st, last, and security to move in. Sorry but no pets and no smoking! 1-year lease.



(RLNE5828675)