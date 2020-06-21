All apartments in Marlborough
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road

Location

750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 750 Farm Road Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a kitchen, bathroom and IKEA shelving for storage. There is also a private deck right off of the unit! The building amenities include coin-op laundry, a fitness room, swimming pool, and grill area for cookouts! This is a beautifully landscaped community and would be perfect for a responsible and quiet tenant. Please inquire within for further details! 1st, last, and security to move in. Sorry but no pets and no smoking! 1-year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Farm Road have any available units?
750 Farm Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 750 Farm Road have?
Some of 750 Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
750 Farm Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 750 Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlborough.
Does 750 Farm Road offer parking?
No, 750 Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 750 Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Farm Road have a pool?
Yes, 750 Farm Road has a pool.
Does 750 Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 750 Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
