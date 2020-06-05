All apartments in Marlborough
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:29 AM

68 Elm St Apt F

68 Elm Street · (508) 514-9780
Location

68 Elm Street, Marlborough, MA 01752
Downtown Marlborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Located minutes from Downtown Marlborough, Rt 495 and near many high tech and pharmaceutical companies. Beautiful historic building built in the 1880's and completely renovated in 2005 with a new eat in kitchen, two full baths, new windows, lighting and heating/cooling. 400 sf third floor loft with a dormer and a skylight can be used as a bedroom or office space. Refinished original wide plank hardwood pine floors. Private patio space, off st parking space, includes washer/dryer and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Elm St Apt F have any available units?
68 Elm St Apt F has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 Elm St Apt F have?
Some of 68 Elm St Apt F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Elm St Apt F currently offering any rent specials?
68 Elm St Apt F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Elm St Apt F pet-friendly?
No, 68 Elm St Apt F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlborough.
Does 68 Elm St Apt F offer parking?
Yes, 68 Elm St Apt F does offer parking.
Does 68 Elm St Apt F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Elm St Apt F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Elm St Apt F have a pool?
No, 68 Elm St Apt F does not have a pool.
Does 68 Elm St Apt F have accessible units?
No, 68 Elm St Apt F does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Elm St Apt F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Elm St Apt F has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Elm St Apt F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 Elm St Apt F has units with air conditioning.
